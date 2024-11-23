NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 24,107 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$316,042.77.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NVA opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.66. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.