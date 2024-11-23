Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

