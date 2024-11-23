Nwam LLC Invests $2.14 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $223.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

