Nwam LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $64.33 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.