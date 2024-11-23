Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

