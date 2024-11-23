Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

