Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.18 and a 1 year high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

