Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Omeros has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

