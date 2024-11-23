ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $27,569.07 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,787.39. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in ON24 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ON24 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ON24 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

