One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

