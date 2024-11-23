One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,046,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $214.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

