One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $492,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 440,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

