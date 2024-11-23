One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 424 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $542.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.12 and its 200-day moving average is $526.94. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

