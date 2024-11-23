Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Option Care Health Stock Up 2.8 %
OPCH opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
