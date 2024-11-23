Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $352.78 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.01 and its 200-day moving average is $408.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

