Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

