Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $923,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

