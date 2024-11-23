Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

