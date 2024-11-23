Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

