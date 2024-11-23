Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.01 and traded as low as C$2.79. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 1,120 shares changing hands.
Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43.
Orca Exploration Group Company Profile
Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.
