Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

