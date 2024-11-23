Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 187.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $33,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PSCJ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

