Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

