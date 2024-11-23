Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,600,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.89 and a 52-week high of $611.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.20.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

