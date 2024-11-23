PayPal’s (PYPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $88.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

