PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

