Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

