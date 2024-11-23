Pitcairn Co. Buys 776 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

