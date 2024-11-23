Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTHR opened at $265.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.69. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.26 and a twelve month high of $267.35.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

