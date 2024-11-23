Pitcairn Co. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3,859.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

VONE opened at $272.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

