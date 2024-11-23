Pitcairn Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

