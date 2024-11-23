Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 291.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 343.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 361.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.