Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,249 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,915,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.6 %

UPS opened at $134.82 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

