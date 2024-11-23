Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,110 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.83 and a 1 year high of $251.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.