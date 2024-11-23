Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,402 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.21% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

