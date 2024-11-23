Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 539 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $84,013.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,546.10. This represents a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plexus Trading Up 1.5 %
Plexus stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $169.41.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
