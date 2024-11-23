Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 539 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $84,013.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,546.10. This represents a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 1.5 %

Plexus stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

