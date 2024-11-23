Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Powerfleet Price Performance
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powerfleet will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Powerfleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
