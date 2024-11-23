PRA Group Announces Proposed Offering of Additional $100 Million in Senior Notes due 2030NORFOLK, Va., November 20, 2024 – PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) disclosed plans on November 20, 2024, to offer $100 million in aggregate principal amount of sen

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PRA Group’s 8K filing here.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PRA Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever