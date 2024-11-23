Prabir Adarkar Sells 19,898 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,382,262.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 943,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,324,456.08. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $178.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Benchmark increased their price target on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 39.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

