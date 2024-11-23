Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Director Peter V. Anania Sells 14,400 Shares

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at $980,990. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of POCI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Optics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:POCI Free Report ) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Precision Optics worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

