Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 163.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.7 %

Unity Software stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,550 shares of company stock worth $10,148,127 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

