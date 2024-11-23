Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NICE were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

