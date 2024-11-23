Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 23,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,389,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 374,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.