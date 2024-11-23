ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 234,296 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRQR
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.