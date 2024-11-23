Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $489.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

