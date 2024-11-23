Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.35. Psychemedics shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 26,766 shares.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

