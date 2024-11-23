PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.
