Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 99134811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 28.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $46,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

