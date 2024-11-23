QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 2,076,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,832,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,067.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,057 shares of company stock worth $3,982,909. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

