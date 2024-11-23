Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 10th

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Radian Group stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Radian Group news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,174.80. The trade was a 13.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,140. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

